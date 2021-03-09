Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,864,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,085,000 after buying an additional 133,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,669,000 after buying an additional 129,051 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $698.96 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The company has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $663.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

