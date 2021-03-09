Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 740.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.41.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $7.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $443.13. 52,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,866. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

