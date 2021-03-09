Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 887,925.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,517 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.