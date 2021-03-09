Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBIN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after buying an additional 120,220 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.