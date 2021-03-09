Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.