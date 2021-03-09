Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 47,085.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Shares of HUM traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $404.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.92. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.