Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 169,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 169,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,090,000 after purchasing an additional 117,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,988. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 990.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

