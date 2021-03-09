Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Target by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.41.

Target stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.59. 85,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,194. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

