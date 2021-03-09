Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1,419.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,495,837. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $305.62 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $357.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

