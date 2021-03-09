Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.10. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $113.45.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

