Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.51 Million in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $860,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 61,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,626,000 after acquiring an additional 168,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,059.9% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 310,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 296,537 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 277,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

