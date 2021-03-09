Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 649,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,017 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 128,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 131,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.48. 1,493,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,577,615. The company has a market cap of $256.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.72.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.