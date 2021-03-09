Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,458 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 126,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lam Research by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,842,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $502.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $603.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

