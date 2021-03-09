Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 28,740 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 167.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 151.1% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

NYSE HON traded up $3.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.