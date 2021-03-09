Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 43,227 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,227 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $76,275,000 after buying an additional 38,340 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 870,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 76,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 193,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,265,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $55.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

