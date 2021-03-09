Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 52,250 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,250 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.75. 110,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,497,728. The company has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of -64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

