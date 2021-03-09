Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,394. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.17. The firm has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

