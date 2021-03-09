Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,927 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.18. The stock had a trading volume of 38,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.94.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

