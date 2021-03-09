Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 149.3% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 64,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 38,823 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 260.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,279,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $210.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.09 and its 200-day moving average is $201.91. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

