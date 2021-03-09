Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $150.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.34. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.