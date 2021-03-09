Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX traded up $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.22. 32,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

