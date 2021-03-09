Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

VLO opened at $79.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,633.46, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $79.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $242,562,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 491.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after buying an additional 965,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

