VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $160,000.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $61.62 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $41.36 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86.

