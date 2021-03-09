Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Reduced by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $140.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.03 and its 200-day moving average is $135.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

