Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,860. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.42. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

