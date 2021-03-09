Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.3% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after buying an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,265,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,103,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

