Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.05. 1,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,821. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

