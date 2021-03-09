Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,279,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,553,000 after purchasing an additional 81,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.95. 62,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,025. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

