Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) is Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,067,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.9% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 5.56% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $340,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

VCLT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,754. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.18 and a 52-week high of $113.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

