Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $92.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

