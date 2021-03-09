Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.34. 27,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,184. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $132.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

