Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Cerity Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.9% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $120,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,404,000 after acquiring an additional 244,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $355.23. The company had a trading volume of 99,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,870. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

