Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $353.45 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $362.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

