Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Increased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,066 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 720,713 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $31,135,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,714,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 793,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 386,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 44,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,926. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

