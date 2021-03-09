Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 20.2% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $48,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.86. The stock had a trading volume of 73,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,717. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.90 and its 200 day moving average is $186.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.