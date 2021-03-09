Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,279 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $387,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.60. 157,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.90 and its 200-day moving average is $186.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

