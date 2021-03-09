Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 138.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.14. The stock had a trading volume of 140,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,759. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $128.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

