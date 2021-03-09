Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Trading 9% Higher

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) shot up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.07. 447,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 412,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $646.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -1.50.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at $248,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,410. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vapotherm by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vapotherm by 538.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

