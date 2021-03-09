Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Trading Up 8.5%

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $172.04 and last traded at $169.14. 634,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 555,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.83.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.05.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems shares are set to split on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $998,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,442 shares of company stock worth $38,785,616 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.