VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.50. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 44,191 shares traded.

VBIV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. Analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

