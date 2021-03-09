Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.81

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 15385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

VECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,459,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,333,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,053,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 97,171 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 927,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

