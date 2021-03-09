Veil (VEIL) Trading Up 47.1% Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $16,631.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,318.49 or 0.99803884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00038359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.00436059 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.30 or 0.00897191 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00301225 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00095138 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00045087 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

