Velas Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Velas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $93.16 million and $2.07 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000577 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000422 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001120 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

