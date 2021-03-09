Veles (VLS) Achieves Market Cap of $82,260.13

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Veles has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $82,260.13 and $13.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,501.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,858.89 or 0.03349260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.39 or 0.00370067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $554.34 or 0.00998779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.46 or 0.00404422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.21 or 0.00348114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00246650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00022778 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,525 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

