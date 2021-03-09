Venus Hits 1-Day Volume of $111.74 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $432.74 million and approximately $111.74 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be bought for $49.05 or 0.00089906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,554.90 or 0.99992384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00036577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012547 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009476 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,822,092 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars.

