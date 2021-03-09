Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 31.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth $27,744,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,147,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

