Verasity (VRA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.39 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 124.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $19.25 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00028584 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00199806 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

