Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,921 shares during the period. Verint Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.21% of Verint Systems worth $53,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $47.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $501,729.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,765.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $277,525.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,886,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

