Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $733.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report $733.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $741.46 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $689.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.85.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK stock opened at $171.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.97. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

