Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stake Trimmed by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lowered its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Veritex accounts for approximately 5.8% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Veritex worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Veritex by 270.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritex alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $1,601,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,902 in the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $30.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $30.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.